GLOBAL FREIGHT SERVICES, USA Llc.

Global Freight Services offers a full suite of logistics services, air freight, sea freight, road transportation. It also provides container freight station warehouses and special projects. These specialise in the consolidation of cargo, whereby less-than-container-loads shipments are taken to a container freight station. This is a warehouse specialising in the consolidation of cargo. It also offers customs brokerage and other supply chain solutions, such as order/vendor management and control tower services.