Glovo is a Spanish start-up founded in Barcelona in 2015 with 4.3m active users, 65,000 active couriers and a roster of over 3,000 staff. It is an app that allows users to get the best products in their city to be delivered in a few minutes. It connects users, businesses and couriers to make that possible; born with the aim of transforming the way users acquire what they need and making cities more accessible. Glovo wants to give everyone easy access to a range of products, while having a sustainable impact on the economy, society and environment. They pride themselves on being a tech-first responsible company.
Glovo: How food delivery site achieved carbon neutrality

Food delivery site Glovo has become the first of its kind to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire value chain and has now set ambitious 2030 targets

Alexander Antukh

CISO

