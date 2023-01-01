Green
Green is the leading Swiss data centre and colocation service provider. Recently, Green was awarded the status of ISG’s Best in Class Switzerland Data Centre Leader, for the third year in a row.
Across its rapidly expanding infrastructure network, Green prioritises the highest ESG standards, while providing a complete ecosystem for its clients, facilitating a quick digital transformation and journey to the cloud.
