Grupo ACS, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a leading global player in the infrastructure and construction industry. Established in 1997, the company has consistently delivered top-notch construction services, infrastructure development, and engineering solutions. Under the leadership of CEO Florentino Pérez, Grupo ACS has grown into a powerhouse with a strong international presence, driven by innovation and excellence.

With a dedicated workforce of 1,000 employees, Grupo ACS is committed to enhancing the quality of life through its diverse range of services. The company focuses on sustainable and efficient facility management, ensuring that all projects meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Additionally, its environmental services demonstrate a firm commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural environment.

Grupo ACS's industrial services encompass a wide array of sectors, including energy, telecommunications, and transportation. The company's comprehensive approach ensures that every project is executed with precision and expertise, contributing to its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking enterprise. As a testament to its success, Grupo ACS continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, reinforcing its status as a leader in construction and infrastructure.