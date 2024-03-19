GSK, headquartered in Brentford, England, is a global healthcare company established in 2002. With a vast workforce of 103,000 employees, GSK is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, and live longer. Guided by CEO Emma Walmsley, the company focuses on researching and developing a broad range of innovative products in the pharmaceutical, vaccine, and consumer healthcare sectors.

The company's diverse portfolio includes prescription medicines, vaccines, and over-the-counter healthcare products. GSK's dedication to cutting-edge research and development ensures the creation of advanced treatments and solutions for various medical conditions, enhancing patient outcomes globally. By leveraging its extensive expertise and global reach, GSK aims to address pressing healthcare challenges and promote healthier communities.

GSK's mission is to deliver impactful healthcare solutions through a combination of scientific innovation and patient-centric approaches. The company's robust pipeline of new medicines and vaccines is a testament to its unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and corporate responsibility, GSK continues to make a positive difference in the lives of millions worldwide.