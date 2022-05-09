Gulf Data Hub

Gulf Data Hub is a first-of-its-kind Data Centre in the Middle East that is dedicated to assist and help businesses to improve their uptime and optimise the operating outlay. Operational since 2014, the company has been continually innovating and finding ways to reduce down-time risks while driving down the costs. GDH believes in simplicity, which is diametrically evident from customers’ delight with its flexible, cost-effective and secure data centre floor & equipment space, and value-added services.