Profile Picture

Gulf Data Hub

Profile Picture

Gulf Data Hub is a first-of-its-kind Data Centre in the Middle East that is dedicated to assist and help businesses to improve their uptime and optimise the operating outlay. Operational since 2014, the company has been continually innovating and finding ways to reduce down-time risks while driving down the costs. GDH believes in simplicity, which is diametrically evident from customers’ delight with its flexible, cost-effective and secure data centre floor & equipment space, and value-added services.  

 

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Gulf Data Hub

View All
Featured

GDH:Establishing sustainable data centres in the Middle East

As the data centre market continues to grow in the Middle East, Himmath Mohammed explains how GDH are leading the way for colocation providers

Read more

Interviews with Gulf Data Hub

View All
Featured

Himmath Mohammed

Head OF Sales & Strategies, Gulf Data Hub

Read more

Videos with Gulf Data Hub

View All
Featured

Himmath Mohammed, Gulf Data Hub

Executives in Gulf Data Hub

View All

Himmath Mohammed

Head OF Sales & Strategies

Read more