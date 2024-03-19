Haier Smart Home

Company Profile

Founded in 2004, Haier has rapidly grown to become a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. Headquartered in Qingdao, China, Haier has built a reputation for innovation and quality, serving millions of customers worldwide. With a workforce of 112,000 employees, the company focuses on delivering cutting-edge smart home solutions that enhance everyday living.

Haier’s comprehensive product range includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and other home appliances designed to meet diverse consumer needs. The company is dedicated to integrating advanced technology into their products, ensuring efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness. Haier’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its substantial annual revenue of $36.52bn, illustrating the trust and loyalty of its global customer base.

Under the leadership of CEO Li Huagan, Haier continues to pioneer new advancements in the industry. The company's strategic vision and innovative approach have positioned it at the forefront of the smart home revolution. Haier remains steadfast in its mission to create a better life for consumers through intelligent, high-quality appliances.