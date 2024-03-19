Profile Picture
HALCOR is the no1 Copper tubes producer in EMEA, implementing long-term investments to provide dynamic markets with sustainable products and innovative solutions. 

With more than 80 years of metal processing know-how, Halcor, the copper & alloys extrusion division of ElvalHalcor SA, serves as a trusted business partner to equipment and parts manufacturers and wholesalers distributing products to meet global demands. A dynamic network of owned European commercial subsidiaries and supportive technical services enables Halcor to deliver expert, reliable solutions. 

Halcor's primary focus is on R&D&I, creating low-carbon solutions, recyclable products, energy-efficient equipment applications, renewable energy sources, and electric vehicles, all contributing to a more sustainable future. #EvolvingBeyondCopper

Halcor: Forging Metals’ Future with Supply Chain Solutions

Halcor’s Supply Chain Director Anastasia Toupali explains how innovation has brought resilience amid supply chain disruption

Anastasia Toupali

Supply Chain Director at Halcor

Anastasia Toupali

Supply Chain Director

