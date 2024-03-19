Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. With a commitment to improving lives, HCA Healthcare operates hospitals and outpatient centres across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company plays a significant role in medical education and research, ensuring the continual advancement of healthcare services.

HCA Healthcare’s network includes over 180 hospitals and more than 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centres, freestanding ERs, urgent care centres, and physician clinics. They are dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centred care through their extensive healthcare facilities and services. This includes emergency services, inpatient and outpatient care, and specialised medical services.

Under the leadership of CEO Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare continues to innovate and expand its services to meet the evolving needs of patients. Their focus on clinical excellence, research, and education demonstrates their commitment to leading the way in healthcare. By leveraging their vast resources, HCA Healthcare aims to deliver exceptional care and improve health outcomes for all the communities they serve.