HH Global is a globally recognised leader in marketing services and print management. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Leatherhead, United Kingdom, the company has steadily grown to employ over 6,900 professionals around the world. The company excels in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness in marketing activities.

Under the leadership of CEO Robert MacMillan, HH Global has developed a reputation for its commitment to sustainability, transparency, and client-centric approach. The company's vast portfolio includes print management, procurement, creative production, digital marketing, and data analytics, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive support for all their marketing needs.

With a strong emphasis on technology and data-driven insights, HH Global helps businesses optimise their marketing operations, reduce costs, and enhance their brand presence. The company continues to push boundaries in the industry, making significant strides in sustainability and innovation.