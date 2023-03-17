Hillsborough County Public Schools
Located in Florida’s Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County Public Schools is the seventh-largest public school system in the United States.
The district is tasked with providing quality education for students ranging from pre-kindergarten through to their senior year, alongside supporting adult learners throughout the region. As a result, its educational services and support system covers a diverse student population of over 220,000 individuals.
Executives in Hillsborough County Public Schools
