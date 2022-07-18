Hindustan Zinc

With a history of 25 years in mining, Hindustan Zinc belongs to the Vedanta Group It has a revenue of US$3.2bn (in 2021). The company has successfully transformed itself from a primarily open cast mining company to now a hundred per cent underground mining company with production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of lead zinc and silver.

The company holds a reserve of 150.3 million mega tonnes (Mt) and prides itself on an average zinc-lead grade of 7.8%. Its fully integrated zinc operations hold 83% share of India’s primary market and it has also become the 6th largest silver producer globally with a capacity of 800Mt.