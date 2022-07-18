Profile Picture

Hindustan Zinc

Profile Picture

With a history of 25 years in mining, Hindustan Zinc belongs to the Vedanta Group It has a revenue of US$3.2bn (in 2021). The company has successfully transformed itself from a primarily open cast mining company to now a hundred per cent underground mining company with production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of lead zinc and silver. 

The company holds a reserve of 150.3 million mega tonnes (Mt) and prides itself on an average zinc-lead grade of 7.8%. Its fully integrated zinc operations hold 83% share of India’s primary market and it has also become the 6th largest silver producer globally with a capacity of 800Mt.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Hindustan Zinc

View All
Featured

Hindustan Zinc’s successful digital sustainability journey

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read more

Interviews with Hindustan Zinc

View All
Featured

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Read more

Videos with Hindustan Zinc

View All
Featured

Hindustan Zinc’s successful, digital sustainability journey

Executives in Hindustan Zinc

View All

Barun Gorain

Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer, Vedanta

Read more

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director

Read more