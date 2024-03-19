Hitachi, founded in 1910, is a global leader in technology and innovation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a focus on advancing social infrastructure, Hitachi delivers a wide range of solutions aimed at improving quality of life through technology. The company operates in various sectors including information technology, infrastructure systems, and social innovation.

Hitachi’s portfolio encompasses a broad array of products and services, ranging from industrial systems and automotive solutions to high functional materials and components. The company is committed to creating a sustainable society by integrating cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions. This dedication to innovation ensures that Hitachi remains at the forefront of industry advancements and societal progress.

Under the leadership of CEO Keiji Kojima, Hitachi continues to expand its global footprint, leveraging its expertise to address complex challenges in energy solutions, smart life, and more. The company’s mission is to contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products. As a result, Hitachi is a trusted name in delivering comprehensive solutions that drive economic and social growth.