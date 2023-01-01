Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is the digital infrastructure, data management, and analytics and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. The company’s mission is to empower customers with a data-driven approach to applications and industrial operations that helps them make smarter decisions that propel businesses and society. Hitachi Vantara helps its customers develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value.