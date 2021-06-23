Huawei

The European Commission’s Co-Programmed Partnership CCAM (Connected, Cooperative, Automated Mobility) is a Europe-wide initiative funded under the Horizon Europe programme that aims to bring connected, cooperative and automated mobility technologies to the next level.

Formally kicked-off by the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on 23 June 2021, more than 180 stakeholders have joined the partnership. Stakeholder categories include industry, public authorities, mobility & logistic service providers, industry associations, regulators, and research institutions.