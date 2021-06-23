Profile Picture

Huawei

Profile Picture

The European Commission’s Co-Programmed Partnership CCAM (Connected, Cooperative, Automated Mobility) is a Europe-wide initiative funded under the Horizon Europe programme that aims to bring connected, cooperative and automated mobility technologies to the next level.

Formally kicked-off by the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on 23 June 2021, more than 180 stakeholders have joined the partnership. Stakeholder categories include industry, public authorities, mobility & logistic service providers, industry associations, regulators, and research institutions.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Huawei

View All

Karin Thurberg

Wireless Product Management

Read more

Jan Ellsberger

Vice President of Industry Development

Read more

Francois Fischer

Expert of Connected Vehicle Standardisation and Policy for Huawei Consumer Business Group

Read more