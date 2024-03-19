Hyundai USA, established in 1992, is a key player in the automotive industry, headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. With a workforce of 40,000 employees, Hyundai USA is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Under the leadership of CEO Armando Martínez Martínez, the company has made significant strides in the fields of electric and hybrid vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected car technologies.

Hyundai USA focuses on providing a comprehensive range of automotive products and services. This includes the manufacturing and sale of cars, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles, as well as offering advanced after-sales services. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident through its extensive range of financing solutions and fleet management services.

As a forward-thinking company, Hyundai USA is also actively involved in developing mobility services to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes exploring new avenues in autonomous driving and connected car technologies. Through these efforts, Hyundai USA continues to drive the future of mobility, ensuring a seamless and sustainable transport experience for all.