Profile Picture

Iceotope Technologies

Profile Picture

Iceotope is a provider of precision immersion cooling technologies, for data centre sites spanning everything from hyperscale to the edge. 

These high performance cooling solutions are designed to be entirely holistic, while offering an infinitely more scalable and sustainable solution to conventional air cooling methods.

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Iceotope Technologies

View All

Scalable and sustainable precision immersion cooling

Iceotope’s high-performance cooling solutions are precisely engineered, to help data centres achieve the dual demand of rapid growth done sustainably

Read more

Interviews with Iceotope Technologies

View All

David Craig

CEO of Iceotope

Read more

Videos with Iceotope Technologies

View All

Scalable and sustainable precision immersion cooling

Executives in Iceotope Technologies

View All

David Craig

CEO

Read more