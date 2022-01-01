Iceotope Technologies
Iceotope is a provider of precision immersion cooling technologies, for data centre sites spanning everything from hyperscale to the edge.
These high performance cooling solutions are designed to be entirely holistic, while offering an infinitely more scalable and sustainable solution to conventional air cooling methods.
