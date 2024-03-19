Intel, founded in 1968, is a global leader in semiconductor technology, renowned for its innovation in designing and manufacturing vital components that power a wide range of technological advancements. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Intel has continually driven forward the evolution of computing, communication, data storage, and more through its pioneering products and solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel focuses on key segments such as cloud computing, data centres, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G networks. These sectors are integral to modern connectivity and smart technology, playing a significant role in shaping the future of digital transformation. Intel's commitment to research and development ensures it remains at the forefront of technological progress.

With an extensive workforce of 126,000 employees, Intel leverages its expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions that cater to both business and enterprise needs. Renowned for its reliability and performance, Intel continues to innovate in areas such as semiconductor design and manufacturing, ensuring robust support for next-generation technologies like autonomous driving and advanced data analytics.