IQVIA, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. With a workforce of 87,000 employees, IQVIA leverages its extensive expertise to drive healthcare forward by offering solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance clinical trial efficiencies.

Under the leadership of CEO Ari Bousbib, IQVIA utilises cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-world insights and data analytics. This enables healthcare organisations to make informed decisions and innovate in drug development and patient engagement. IQVIA is renowned for its comprehensive consulting services and robust healthcare technology platforms that support a wide range of clinical and commercial needs.

IQVIA’s commitment to transforming healthcare through the power of human data science is reflected in its global impact and substantial annual revenue of $3.868bn. By integrating data, technology, and expertise, IQVIA paves the way for breakthroughs in the life sciences sector, ultimately aiming to improve health outcomes worldwide.