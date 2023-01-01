Iron Mountain Data Centers

Iron Mountain is a long-established global leader in innovative storage, data centre infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. The company offers a range of solutions including digital transformation, data centres, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics

Iron Mountain Data Centres (IMDC) is the data centre infrastructure arm of the Iron Mountain Group. It operates a global colocation platform on which customers can build tailored, sustainable, carrier and cloud-neutral data solutions.

As a part of Iron Mountain Group, which is a trusted partner to 95% of the Fortune 1000, IMDC is uniquely placed to protect, connect and activate high-value customer data. IMDC’s particular focus is on long-term customer goals, and the business leads the industry in business continuity, compliance and sustainability.