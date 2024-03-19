Irwin Mitchell is a legal and financial advisor based in 26 UK locations and with an international presence as members of First Law International.

Its history stretches all the way back to 1912, when Walter Irwin Mitchell founded the business in Sheffield. It was originally focused on criminal law, but, by the 1980s, it was working on some of the UK’s most high-profile personal injury cases.

Irwin Mitchell’s tremendous growth continued into the 1990s with a series of mergers and acquisitions and offices opening in Leeds and London. By 2007, the company had a presence in Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow as well.

Over the years, Irwin Mitchell has become the largest full-service law firm in the UK with leading private client and business legal departments. It has also developed a highly-respected wealth management service after helping thousands of clients manage large compensation settlements.