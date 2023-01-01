J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan is one of the world’s largest financial services businesses. It is best known as an investment bank, but today the business is extremely diversified. “Our payments business is extremely exciting,” says Christine (Jang) Tan, Head of FIG Sales APAC for J.P. Morgan. “Payment is definitely our language as we facilitate Treasury Services, Trade, Merchant Services, and Commercial Cards business globally, processing over US$10tn daily in 160+ countries and 120 currencies. Operating at the forefront of payments innovation, our solutions help clients succeed in an era of digital transformation and evolving customer expectations.” “We are a strong Payments and global clearing franchise, being regarded as the number one dollar clearing bank across all regions. Within Asia, one out of three payments touches the J.P. Morgan network and we are very proud and honoured to be considered as the trusted advisor to our clients.” “In Asia Pacific, J.P. Morgan operates with in-country presence in 16 markets supporting 18 countries,” Jang says. “We support corporates, financial institutions, e-commerce, non-bank financial institutions, and small-to-medium businesses, and we have the infrastructure and know-how to move their flows on a global basis.” In APAC alone, the payments business operates hubs in Manila and Mumbai, which facilitate some of the treasury services and trade processing that J.P. Morgan carries out on behalf of its clients globally.