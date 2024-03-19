Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Facts
HQ Location
Chicago, Illinois, United States
Employee Count
106000
CEO
Christian Ulbrich
Revenue
290.4M

JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated) is a global professional services firm specialising in real estate and investment management. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, JLL is committed to delivering world-class services in real estate, property management, and investment management. With a workforce of 106,000 employees worldwide, JLL aims to shape the future of real estate for a better world.

JLL provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the complex needs of clients across the globe. These include property and facilities management, investment management, and leasing. The firm also offers specialised services in commercial real estate, project management, workplace strategy, and sustainability services. JLL's expertise extends to valuation services, ensuring that clients receive accurate and reliable assessments of their properties and investments.

Under the leadership of CEO Christian Ulbrich, JLL continues to drive innovation within the real estate sector. The company is dedicated to creating value for clients through its extensive market knowledge and advanced technology solutions. JLL's commitment to sustainability and its focus on long-term growth ensures that it remains a trusted partner in the real estate industry.

Keywords and Services
real estate services
property management
investment management
facilities management
leasing
commercial real estate
project management
workplace strategy
sustainability services
valuation
Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Jones Lang LaSalle

View All

Jason Bell

Vice President

Read more