Profile Picture

JPMorgan Chase

Profile Picture

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world's oldest, largest and best-known financial institutions. With US$3.7 trillion in assets under management, 100+ global markets, and 250,000+ employees, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.


JPMorgan Chase is also committed to helping close the racial wealth gap and driving economic inclusion by providing more opportunities for homeownership, access to affordable housing, entrepreneurship and bolstering financial health. Building on its existing investments, the firm is driving inclusive growth by committing US$30 billion by the end of 2025 to advance economic growth and opportunity for Black, Hispanic and Latino communities.

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Articles with JPMorgan Chase

View All

EY Collaborations: Banking on diversity

How EY is helping to create a culture that values diversity both inside and outside our doors.

Lenox Park builds asset manager diversity

Giving asset managers tech-enabled route to diversity and inclusion with benchmarking insights and collaborative networks that democratise capital

Company Reports with JPMorgan Chase

View All
Featured

JPMorgan Chase: Driving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

JPMorgan Chase is using the power of its supply chain and lowering the barriers to opportunity for Black, Hispanic, and Latino suppliers.

Read more

Interviews with JPMorgan Chase

View All
Featured

Eric Smith

Managing Director, Global Head of Supplier Assurance Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Read more

Videos with JPMorgan Chase

View All

EY Collaborations: Banking on diversity

Lenox Park builds asset manager diversity

Executives in JPMorgan Chase

View All

Eric Smith

Managing Director, Global Head of Supplier Assurance Services

Read more