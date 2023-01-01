JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world's oldest, largest and best-known financial institutions. With US$3.7 trillion in assets under management, 100+ global markets, and 250,000+ employees, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.



JPMorgan Chase is also committed to helping close the racial wealth gap and driving economic inclusion by providing more opportunities for homeownership, access to affordable housing, entrepreneurship and bolstering financial health. Building on its existing investments, the firm is driving inclusive growth by committing US$30 billion by the end of 2025 to advance economic growth and opportunity for Black, Hispanic and Latino communities.