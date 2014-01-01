Kao Data
Founded in 2014, Kao Data develops and operates high performance data centres for advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, it provides enterprise, cloud, HPC and AI customers with a world-class home for their compute.
Kao Data is backed by leading international investors and its state-of-the-art, OCP-Ready™ and DGX-Ready data centres are designed, engineered and operated by one of the industry’s most respected teams.
With a combined footprint of 55MW, all utilising 100% renewable energy, it is trusted to house the most demanding compute infrastructure today, including NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1, the UK’s fastest and most powerful supercomputer.
