Profile Picture

Kao Data

Profile Picture

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develops and operates high performance data centres for advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, it provides enterprise, cloud, HPC and AI customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Kao Data is backed by leading international investors and its state-of-the-art, OCP-Ready™ and DGX-Ready data centres are designed, engineered and operated by one of the industry’s most respected teams.

With a combined footprint of 55MW, all utilising 100% renewable energy, it is trusted to house the most demanding compute infrastructure today, including NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1, the UK’s fastest and most powerful supercomputer.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Kao Data

View All
Featured

Kao Data: industrial-scale DCs, inspired by hyperscale

Kao Data’s CCO, Spencer Lamb, tells us about the company’s evolution, its ambitions, and its underlying sustainability ethos

Read more

Interviews with Kao Data

View All
Featured

Spencer Lamb

Chief Commercial Officer at Kao Data

Read more

Videos with Kao Data

View All
Featured

Kao Data: sustainable, high performance data centres

Executives in Kao Data

View All

Spencer Lamb

Chief Commercial Officer

Read more