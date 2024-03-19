Profile Picture
KDDI Company Facts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Employee Count
61,288
CEO
Makoto Takahashi
Revenue
£41,754,162,000

Founded in 2000, KDDI is a leading telecommunications company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a robust infrastructure and extensive experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of communication services to businesses and consumers worldwide. From mobile services to internet solutions, KDDI connects people and enterprises with innovative technologies and reliable connectivity.

KDDI is committed to driving digital transformation through cutting-edge technology. The company delivers a suite of services including data centres, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of enterprise clients. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, KDDI ensures seamless and secure communication solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Makoto Takahashi, KDDI continues to expand its global reach and enhance its service offerings. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence positions it at the forefront of the telecommunications industry, providing customers with advanced and reliable services for their business and personal needs.

Keywords and Services
telecommunications
mobile services
data centres
cloud solutions
internet services
enterprise solutions
global connectivity
IoT solutions
