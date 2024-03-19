Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company manages an extensive network of natural gas and petroleum pipelines, as well as CO2 transportation and energy storage facilities. With a strong commitment to operational excellence and safety, Kinder Morgan is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective energy solutions.

The company operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals, making it a critical player in the energy sector. Its pipeline network transports natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and more. Kinder Morgan's terminals handle a wide range of products, including gasoline, jet fuel, ethanol, coal, and steel, ensuring the smooth flow of energy and raw materials across the continent.

Under the leadership of CEO Kimberly A. Dang, Kinder Morgan continues to expand its infrastructure and improve its services. The company's strategic investments in renewable energy and innovative technologies underscore its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Kinder Morgan's focus on efficiency and reliability solidifies its position as a leader in the energy industry.