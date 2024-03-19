KONE, established in 1910, has been a pioneer in the elevator and escalator industry, consistently shaping and improving urban mobility. With its headquarters in Espoo, Finland, KONE is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions that enhance the movement of people within cities and buildings. Under the leadership of CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth, KONE continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in vertical transportation.

With a workforce of 64,000 employees globally, KONE offers comprehensive services that range from elevator and escalator installation to maintenance and modernisation. The company is committed to delivering superior customer experiences through its cutting-edge technologies and 24/7 connected services. KONE's expertise in people flow solutions ensures the seamless movement of individuals in various environments, from residential buildings to commercial complexes and public transport systems.

KONE's dedication to sustainability is evident in its continuous efforts to innovate and implement eco-friendly practices across all operations. By integrating advanced digital solutions and focusing on the future of urban mobility, KONE aims to create smarter and more sustainable cities. The company's extensive portfolio of services and solutions underscores its role as a leader in the global market, enhancing the quality and efficiency of urban living for millions of people worldwide.