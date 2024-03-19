Kubrick Group

Kubrick is committed to realising the potential of next-generation technology. The company describes itself as a new type of consultancy for the data, AI and cloud era, as it helps organisations accelerate delivery, build up teams and drive lasting product adoption.

Clients of Kubrick are able to integrate the company’s consultants into its team to help them address some of the most pressing digital challenges. The end goal is to harness the power of technology to future-proof an organisation and deliver unparalleled value. Next-Gen consulting is a new way to gain value from technology, whilst building capable teams, with Kubrick helping companies deliver real expertise.

The company was first founded in the UK in 2016 by CEO Tim Smeaton and CCO Simon Walker to address the growing skills gap in next-generation technology. Having created this workforce model, Kubrick has expanded to become one of the fastest growing companies in Europe.