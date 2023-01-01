Lallemand

Lallemand, a family-owned Canadian company with over 4700 employees globally, specialises in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms such as yeast and bacteria, and their derivatives. Working across a variety of industries, the company provides microbiological solutions for a wide range of applications, from human and animal health and nutrition to baking, oenology, brewing, food ingredients, probiotics, and biofuels.

Lallemand has a proprietary bank of yeast and bacteria that includes thousands of genetically identified strains. With the goal of reproducing, managing, and optimising naturally occurring processes, Lallemand offers their customers not only the precise microorganism or derivative that fits their unique needs, but also the support, knowledge, and expertise that comes with over a hundred years of continuous research in this field.

The company is organised into technically driven business units focused on various applications: Baker’s Yeast, Baking Solutions, Animal Nutrition, Health Solutions, Oenology, Biofuels and Distilled Spirits, Brewing, Bio-Ingredients, Specialty Cultures, Pharma, Plant Care and Cosmetics.

Other activities of Lallemand include majority ownership of the Macco Group, which produces specialty salts of organic acids and mineral salts.