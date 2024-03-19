Lennar, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a leading homebuilder and real estate company, creating communities and homes tailored to the needs of families across the USA. Founded in 1954, Lennar has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

With over 13,000 employees, Lennar provides a comprehensive range of services including homebuilding, community development, and mortgage financing. The company takes pride in building homes for all stages of life, from first-time buyers to active adults, ensuring that each home is built with the highest standards of craftsmanship and design.

Under the leadership of CEO Rick Beckwitt, Lennar continues to expand its footprint, offering not only residential properties but also engaging in commercial real estate projects and providing title insurance. Lennar's dedication to excellence and its forward-thinking approach keep it at the forefront of the real estate industry.