LG Electronics, founded in 1958, is a global leader in consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications. With its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, LG has been at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge technology and user-friendly products to enhance everyday life. The company is committed to improving customer experiences by offering a diverse range of advanced solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Kwon Bong-seok, LG Electronics has established a strong presence in various markets, including home entertainment, mobile communications, home appliances, air solutions, and vehicle components. The company’s dedication to research and development has resulted in numerous breakthroughs, making it a trusted name in technology and lifestyle products. LG continues to push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that its offerings meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

With a workforce of approximately 82,000 employees, LG Electronics is dedicated to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The company actively participates in various initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact on society and the environment. By leveraging its technological expertise and commitment to excellence, LG strives to build a better future for all, delivering value through its comprehensive suite of products and services.