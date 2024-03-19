Founded in 1947, LG Chem is a leading global company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions that span across various sectors, including petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem's innovative approach has solidified its position as a key player in the chemical industry, consistently driving forward-thinking solutions and sustainable practices.

Under the leadership of CEO Hak Cheol Shin, LG Chem continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The company is renowned for its expertise in IT and electronics, providing state-of-the-art materials and solutions that meet the demands of an ever-evolving market. With a workforce of 20,000 dedicated employees, LG Chem maintains a robust global presence and remains committed to excellence and sustainable growth.

LG Chem is also a pioneer in the battery sector, offering cutting-edge energy storage solutions that power a wide range of applications from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. The company's dedication to research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements, delivering reliable and efficient solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future. Since its inception, LG Chem has strived to uphold its values of innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, making it a trusted and respected name worldwide.