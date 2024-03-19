Life Insurance Corp. of India

Company Profile

Established in 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been a cornerstone of the country's financial landscape. With its headquarters in Mumbai, LIC has consistently provided reliable insurance and investment solutions to millions across India. The company operates with a workforce of around 70,000 employees dedicated to serving its vast customer base.

Under the leadership of CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, LIC offers a wide range of services including life insurance, health insurance, pension plans, and investment opportunities. LIC's extensive portfolio caters to diverse financial needs, ensuring security and growth for individuals and families alike. Their services are designed to provide long-term value and peace of mind.

LIC is committed to maintaining its legacy of trust and excellence. The company leverages its extensive experience and customer-centric approach to create tailored financial solutions. With a proven track record and a robust financial foundation, LIC continues to be a preferred choice for insurance and investment needs in India.