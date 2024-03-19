Founded in 1995, Lockheed Martin is a global leader in aerospace, defence, and security, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company delivers advanced technology systems, products, and services to government and commercial customers worldwide.

Lockheed Martin's portfolio spans the entire aerospace sector, from aircraft design and manufacturing to space exploration technologies. The company's defence solutions provide critical support to armed forces worldwide, ensuring security and operational superiority. Additionally, their cutting-edge security solutions protect infrastructures and information systems from evolving threats.

Under the leadership of CEO James Taiclet, Lockheed Martin continues to pioneer sustainable energy solutions and advanced technologies. By focusing on research and development, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering solutions that meet the complex demands of modern-day challenges.