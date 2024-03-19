Lowe's
- Lowe's Company Facts
- HQ Location
- Mooresville, North Carolina, United States
- Employee Count
- 284000
- CEO
- Marvin Ellison
- Revenue
- 96.24bn
Founded in 1921, Lowe's is a leading home improvement and retail company, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina. With a robust presence in the United States, Lowe's serves millions of do-it-yourself enthusiasts, professional contractors, and homeowners through its extensive network of stores and online platform.
Under the leadership of CEO Marvin Ellison, Lowe's has consistently delivered high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services including tools, appliances, building supplies, and gardening essentials, making it a one-stop shop for all home improvement needs.
Lowe's commitment to innovation and sustainability drives its operations, ensuring that customers have access to top-tier products while promoting environmental responsibility. As a trusted name in home improvement, Lowe's continues to empower customers to achieve their home renovation and repair goals with confidence.
- Keywords and Services