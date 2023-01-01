Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation company with operations worldwide. Playing a leading role in its European home market, the group is composed of the Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services segments.

The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa German Airlines also includes regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine and Air Dolomiti as well as Eurowings Discover, a holiday airline from the Lufthansa Group which started operations in July 2021 and focuses on the tourism sector. With their multi-hub strategy, the group’s network airlines offer customers a premium, high-quality product and service, and a comprehensive route network combined with the highest level of travel flexibility.