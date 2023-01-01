Profile Picture

Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home.

Lumen Technologies harness the value of cloud with VMware

Guy Bartram, Director Product Marketing & Go-To-Market Specialist at VMware, reflects on its partnership with Lumen Technologies

Shawn Draper

Vice President Enterprise Platform Engineering

Christopher Smith

Vice President Product Management, Platform Applications

