LVMH, the world leader in luxury, was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France. The company is an emblem of excellence, sophistication, and innovation, encompassing a wide array of prestigious brands. With a workforce of 213,000 employees, LVMH has established itself as a global powerhouse in the luxury sector.

Under the leadership of CEO Bernard Arnault, LVMH operates in various sectors including fashion, leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, and selective retailing. Each brand within the LVMH portfolio is committed to delivering products of unparalleled quality, ensuring a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

LVMH's dedication to superior craftsmanship, creativity, and cutting-edge technology has propelled it to the forefront of the luxury market. The company consistently sets new benchmarks in the industry, striving to offer consumers exceptional experiences through its diverse and illustrious brand offerings.