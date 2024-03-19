LyondellBasell Industries

Company Profile

Founded in 2007, LyondellBasell is a global chemical company with a strong focus on producing chemicals, polymers, and refining products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company has grown rapidly to become a key player in the industry, employing around 20,000 people worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. The company is dedicated to providing advanced materials and sustainable solutions that drive progress and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.

LyondellBasell's commitment to excellence is evident in its diverse range of services and offerings. The company's expertise spans across chemicals, polymers, refining, and technology, positioning it as a leader in delivering high-quality products and solutions to a global market.