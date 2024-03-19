Marubeni Corporation, founded in 1858, is a leading global trading and investment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a network that spans over 60 countries, Marubeni engages in a diverse range of business activities including trading, investment, and business solutions across various sectors such as energy, machinery, chemicals, food, agriculture, and consumer products.

Marubeni's extensive portfolio and international presence enable it to provide comprehensive and integrated solutions to meet the needs of its customers. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability drives its operations, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of industry developments and global trends.

Under the leadership of CEO Masumi Kakinoki, Marubeni continues to leverage its expertise and resources to create value and promote sustainable growth. The company's strategic initiatives and investments focus on enhancing its core businesses while exploring new opportunities to contribute to the global economy and society.