Mashreq Bank

Established in 1967, Mashreq is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a rich heritage spanning over five decades, Mashreq has continuously evolved to offer a comprehensive range of financial services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients. The bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach has cemented its reputation as a pioneer in the banking sector.

Mashreq's extensive portfolio includes corporate and retail banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. The bank serves a broad spectrum of customers, from individuals and small businesses to large corporations and institutions. With a strong focus on digital transformation, Mashreq has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge banking solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Under the leadership of CEO Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq continues to drive growth and profitability while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The bank's innovative approach and strategic initiatives have positioned it as a key player in the regional banking landscape, delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders and contributing to the economic development of the region.