Maxam Mining Group

A division of Sailun Group, Maxam Tire designs, manufactures and distributes off-the-road speciality tire products globally. As a major global speciality tire manufacturer and distributor, Maxam has a strong reputation for market-leading performance, reliability, and delivered value. To ensure superior product quality, the organisation’s foundation is centred around innovative engineering and has the most advanced manufacturing platforms and technology within the industry. As a rapidly growing global organisation, Maxam invests heavily in its people, advanced engineering processes and manufacturing capabilities to deliver exceptional business solutions to customers worldwide. Maxam Mining Group (MMG), a dedicated and knowledgeable global group under Maxam Tire, specifically focuses on the mining segment. MMG’s core value is to provide support on all Maxam products through partnerships with high-level dealers. Its goal is to ensure the best product performance and the highest level of overall customer satisfaction while reducing the end-users operating costs.