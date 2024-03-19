Founded in 1833, McKesson is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. With its headquarters in Irving, Texas, McKesson works to improve care in every setting — one product, one partner, one patient at a time.

McKesson provides pharmaceutical distribution to retail pharmacies and institutional healthcare providers, along with a suite of healthcare management, automation, and operational solutions. They play a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring the right products are delivered to the right places at the right times. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Tyler, McKesson continuously innovates to address the complex challenges of healthcare.

Operating with a workforce of 78,000 employees globally, McKesson's mission is to advance health outcomes for all. Their comprehensive solutions cover a variety of services, including supply chain management, healthcare information technology, and specialty care. Through collaboration and innovation, McKesson remains committed to creating a more connected and efficient healthcare system.