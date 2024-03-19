Profile Picture
Profile Picture

McKESSON

McKESSON Company Facts
HQ Location
Irving, Texas, USA
Employee Count
78,000
CEO
Brian Tyler
Revenue
£68.9bn

Founded in 1833, McKesson is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. With its headquarters in Irving, Texas, McKesson works to improve care in every setting — one product, one partner, one patient at a time.

McKesson provides pharmaceutical distribution to retail pharmacies and institutional healthcare providers, along with a suite of healthcare management, automation, and operational solutions. They play a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring the right products are delivered to the right places at the right times. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Tyler, McKesson continuously innovates to address the complex challenges of healthcare.

Operating with a workforce of 78,000 employees globally, McKesson's mission is to advance health outcomes for all. Their comprehensive solutions cover a variety of services, including supply chain management, healthcare information technology, and specialty care. Through collaboration and innovation, McKesson remains committed to creating a more connected and efficient healthcare system.

Keywords and Services
healthcare solutions
supply chain management
pharmaceutical distribution
medical supplies
health information technology
specialty care
community pharmacy
healthcare services
automation solutions
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website