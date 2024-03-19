Founded in 1978, Micron Technology has become a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron's extensive product portfolio encompasses DRAM, NAND flash memory, and SSDs, catering to a diverse range of industries including data centre, mobile, and embedded systems.

Under the leadership of CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron continues to push the boundaries of technology, driving forward with cutting-edge advancements in semiconductors. The company serves a global market, leveraging its expertise to deliver high-performance solutions that address the ever-increasing data demands of today’s digital world.

Micron's commitment to innovation and quality has earned it a prominent position in the technology sector. With a workforce of 43,000 employees, the company remains dedicated to providing robust and reliable products that empower customers and transform industries.