Milestone Technologies

Founded in 1997, Milestone Technologies Inc. is a global IT Managed Services firm focused on driving innovation, digital transformation, operational efficiencies and superior customer and employee experience. The company specialises in providing solutions across Application Services and Consulting , Digital Workplace Services and Private Cloud Services , AI/Automation , and ServiceNow .

Milestone is on a growth path, and has over the last 12 months expanded the portfolio of its service offerings through key acquisitions: Covestic, LLC, a ServiceNow Elite partner and an IT services provider; and SMCI Inc, a Digital Engineering Services provider that offers Project Management-as-a-Service (PMaaS) among other services.

Milestone’s clients include some of the largest and fastest-growing companies in Technology, Media, Telecommunications, Finance, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.

The company has operated in the multi-billion-dollar IT services market for 25 years; an area that has experienced tremendous growth due to the increased pace of digitalisation and adoption of automation in IT functions.