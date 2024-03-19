Mitsubishi Electric, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has been a global leader in electrical and electronic equipment manufacturing since its inception in 1921. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company operates across various sectors including automation, HVAC systems, and power systems.

The company serves a diverse range of industries, providing cutting-edge solutions in semiconductor and device technologies, transportation systems, and visual information systems. Mitsubishi Electric's commitment to quality and reliability has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner worldwide.

With over 150,000 employees around the globe, Mitsubishi Electric leverages its extensive expertise to address the evolving needs of society. The company's forward-thinking approach ensures it remains at the forefront of technology, continuously delivering value to its clients and stakeholders.