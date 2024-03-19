Mitsui & Co., Ltd., established in 1947, is a global enterprise with a diverse portfolio of businesses. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Mitsui operates in sectors such as energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textiles, logistics, finance, and more. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Mitsui aims to create new value through a broad range of business activities.

Leveraging its extensive global network, Mitsui has built a reputation for its capability in project development, investment, and trading. The company prioritises collaboration and partnerships, striving to contribute to the development of industries and communities worldwide. Through its strategic initiatives and operations, Mitsui consistently delivers solutions that address the evolving needs of society.

With an experienced management team led by Kenichi Hori the CEO, Mitsui continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining a focus on ethical business practices and corporate social responsibility. The company remains dedicated to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing its long-term corporate value.