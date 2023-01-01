MTConnect Institute

The MTConnect Institute is a not-for-profit standards development organisation for the MTConnect standard. Its membership is made up of more than 400 companies and research organisations in discrete manufacturing. Membership is free and open to anyone with a stake in MTConnect. The MTConnect standard offers a semantic vocabulary for manufacturing equipment to provide structured, contextualised data with no proprietary format. With uniform data, developers and integrators can focus on useful, productive manufacturing applications rather than translation. MTConnect data sources include things like production equipment, sensor packages, and other hardware. Applications using MTConnect data provide more efficient operations, improved production optimisation, and increased productivity. Scalable system architectures depend on standards. MTConnect provides domain-specific vocabulary and data models, is extensible, and integrates with other standards by design.