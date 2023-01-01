Muang Thai Life Assurance

Muang Thai Life Assurance has been providing life insurance services to the general public under the principle of integrity and fairness, while assuring lives of Thai citizens. When it comes to operating its business, the MTL adheres to professional moral, ethical values and the principle of corporate governance. These sets of values are at the heart of the company’s business practices. MTL has a social responsibility and takes part in improving society by focusing on the distribution of support and development in the environment, arts and cultures, and education. The company still commits to move forward as an insurance company with continuous strength and stability to be worthy of its corporate slogan of “The Company for Forward Thinking People.”